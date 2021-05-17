Peterborough burglar jailed for four years after leaving blood at the scene of the crime

Peter Round, 48, left drops of his blood at the home he’d broken into in Eastfield Road overnight on 28 September last year (2020).

He smashed a small window of the ground-floor flat to enable him to force open a bigger window and make his way inside, however in doing so he cut himself, leaving his DNA at the scene.

Once inside, Round stole a 40” smart TV, a laptop, an ID card, PlayStation games and controllers.

Peter Round

Police were called and forensic officers took swabs of the blood found on the broken window, which came back as a full DNA profile for Round.

On 30 November, officers went to Round’s home in Whitwell, Paston, to arrest him, to which he claimed he knew nothing about a burglary saying “I don’t do burglaries”.

He was charged with burglary including theft, which he denied but was found guilty following a trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

On Friday (14 May), he appeared at the same court where he was sentenced to four years in prison.

DS Justin Parr, from the Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “Having your home burgled can have a significant impact on victims, leaving them feeling unsafe in their own homes.