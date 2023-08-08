News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough burglar jailed after brothers catch him red handed

Michael Thornton caught in pub car park after targeting family home
By Stephen Briggs
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 14:53 BST

A burglar who was captured and detained by two brothers after he targeted a family home has been jailed for more than a year.

Michael Thornton, 43, of North Street, Peterborough, targeted the house in Thorpe Meadows, Peterborough, on March 25.

At about 11.30pm, a woman was alerted to Thornton by the property’s CCTV, and after turning the TV down, she heard the back door handle being moved up and down.

Michael ThorntonMichael Thornton
She yelled to her husband and son and when they viewed the CCTV footage, they saw Thornton had been in their garden and garage, before walking up to the back door and then jumping over the fence.

The son, who was then joined by his brother, went for a drive around the immediate area and spotted Thornton in a pub carpark.

When one asked Thornton if he had just jumped over their fence, he replied “yeah”, and so with that, the siblings restrained Thornton and called the police.

On 1 August at Cambridge Crown Court, Thornton pleaded guilty to attempted burglary with intent to steal.

Thornton, who was already under a community order after he was convicted of burglary and theft in February, was handed a prison sentence for one year and four months.

DC Stephanie Dunlop, who investigated, said: “The victims were brave to detain Thornton and acted quickly to alert officers. I really hope this sentence will give Thornton an opportunity to reflect on his actions, which were terrifying for a family.

“We will continue to work hard to bring offenders who target the people’s homes and businesses to justice.”

