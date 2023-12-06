Peterborough burglar jailed after breaking into home two days after being released from jail
A burglar who broke into a home just two days after being released from prison has been jailed again.
Peter Smith has been given a five year sentence after committing a number of offences shortly after his release.
Smith prised open the window of a home, in Westfield Road, Yaxley, on 26 February, and stole £400 in cash, as well as a family heirloom, a sentimental 150-year-old gold locket.
The 41-year-old then broke in through the window of a home, in Moggswell Lane, Peterborough, on 16 March, and took £10 in coins.
The following day Smith attempted to break into a property in George Street in Peterborough.
Smith’s DNA was found on a metal bar at the scene in Yaxley and was seen on CCTV images at both of the Peterborough properties. He was identified by officers and arrested on 18 March.
At Peterborough Crown Court this week, Smith, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and one attempted burglary. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
Detective Constable Sarah Longbottom, who investigated, said: “Smith is a prolific burglar, having previously served time for multiple offences. He had been out of prison for just two days when his offending started again this time.
“Burglary is not a victimless crime. It is a violation of a person’s home where they are entitled to feel safe and secure. Smith has reversed this feeling for yet more victims and taken from them items that can never be replaced.”