Police have spoken of the importance of doorbell CCTV cameras after a Peterborough burglar was jailed for more than two years after being caught red handed by the technology.

Prolific burglar Nathan Fountain, 43, used a brick to smash patio doors of a home in Guilsborough Road, Eye, near Peterborough, on 12 April before ransacking the home and making off with more than £1,000 in jewellery, cigarettes, a mobile phone and chocolate, which he concealed in stolen pillowcases.

Upon arriving home from work at about 6pm, one of the victims, who is in her 30s, noticed her garden gate was open and could hear the outside tap running.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burglar Nathan Fountain, who has been jailed

She entered the garden to find the patio door had been smashed and things moved within the living room.

Both bedrooms had been ransacked, with contents of drawers thrown across the floor.

Forensic officers attended and found a muddy footprint in the kitchen which was sent off for analysis, however, video doorbell footage from neighbouring houses was reviewed, which caught Fountain in the act.

He was identified by police officers and arrested the following day.

Detective Constable Sarah Morgan, who investigated, said the technology was vital in bringing Fountain to justice. She said: “Video doorbells have proven to be hugely helpful in helping us catch criminals in the act and present evidence in court.

“Fountain has a history of burglary and, despite interventions by police and partner agencies such as the probation service, he has continued to offend.

“Once he is released from prison he will again be closely monitored and support offered to help him steer his life away from crime, however, for as long as he continues to offend, we will continue to put him before the courts.”

Fountain, of no fixed address, was charged with burglary with intent to steal, which he admitted at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (12 May), and was sentenced to a total of 876 days in prison.