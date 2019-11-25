Peterborough burglar jailed after admitting string of break-ins

A man from Peterborough has been jailed after taking cash and jewellery in a string of burglaries.

Shane Cunningham, (35), of Oxney Road admitted to three burglaries at addresses on Tomkyns Lane, Upminster and Coxtie Green Road and Little Warley Hall Lane in Brentwood on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 May.

Cunningham stole items including jewellery and cash totalling a five figure sum.

He appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday November, 18 and pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and theft and one count of burglary with intent to steal.

He was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison plus two 18 month concurrent sentences for offences committed in Cambridgeshire.

Investigating Officer PC Jodie Barnes, from Essex Police, said: “Burglary is an incredibly intrusive crime and I am pleased that the person responsible has been brought to justice and is now serving custodial sentence for his actions.”