A convicted burglar who was caught on camera breaking into a block of flats in Peterborough has been jailed.

William Fletcher, 40, entered a block of flats in St Mark’s Street, Peterborough City Centre, in the early hours of 23 February.

He forced open a ground-floor window and made his way up to the first floor where he stole tools and a Henry hoover. But he was caught on CCTV, and identified by officers.

He was arrested on March 1 in North Street, after he was spotted by officers in the city centre and ran into an address where he was found to be hiding inside a wardrobe.

Fletcher, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court today where he was jailed for a year after admitting a charge of burglary.

A previously suspended sentence of ten months for another burglary was also activated, to run concurrently.

Detective Constable Stefan Karanja, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police welcomed the sentence, and said: “Fletcher is repeat offender with a history of offending including burglaries, thefts and criminal damage.

“This was a good spot by officers who were in the area the day Fletcher was arrested and we have since managed to charge and convict him.”