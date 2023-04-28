Peterborough burglar found hiding in wardrobe after being caught on camera trying to break into city centre flats
“Fletcher is repeat offender with a history of offending including burglaries, thefts and criminal damage.”
A convicted burglar who was caught on camera breaking into a block of flats in Peterborough has been jailed.
William Fletcher, 40, entered a block of flats in St Mark’s Street, Peterborough City Centre, in the early hours of 23 February.
He forced open a ground-floor window and made his way up to the first floor where he stole tools and a Henry hoover. But he was caught on CCTV, and identified by officers.
He was arrested on March 1 in North Street, after he was spotted by officers in the city centre and ran into an address where he was found to be hiding inside a wardrobe.
Fletcher, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court today where he was jailed for a year after admitting a charge of burglary.
A previously suspended sentence of ten months for another burglary was also activated, to run concurrently.
Detective Constable Stefan Karanja, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police welcomed the sentence, and said: “Fletcher is repeat offender with a history of offending including burglaries, thefts and criminal damage.
“This was a good spot by officers who were in the area the day Fletcher was arrested and we have since managed to charge and convict him.”
Anyone with information about burglaries in Peterborough is asked to call Cambridgeshire Police on 101, or use their webchat service. You can also call independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.