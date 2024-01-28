News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough burglar caught hours after raid - after victim recognised him from CCTV

Mark King locked up for three years
By Stephen Briggs
Published 26th Jan 2024, 13:26 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 13:32 GMT
A burglar who was caught by one of his victims just hours after the crime has been jailed.

Mark King, 34, stole an HP laptop, Samsung mobile phone, Apple watch, a metal card wallet and £5 from a flat inside King’s Gate House, in Cowgate, Peterborough, at about 2am on Wednesday, 22 November.

The victim was asleep at the time but woke at about 4am and found the items missing.

Mark King

King was seen to enter the building on the complex’s CCTV system, climbing the stairs to the flat and six hours later after reviewing the CCTV footage, the landlord spotted him in the City Centre, recognising his red rucksack and long hair.

He was also wearing the same clothes.

The landlord called police and stayed on the line to guide officers in.

King was arrested but none of the stolen property was found with him.

On Monday (22 January), at Huntingdon Law Court, King, of Swanspool, Ravensthorpe, Peterborough, was jailed for three years, having pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary.

DC Jeremy Turner, who investigated, said: “Burglars cause utter misery for victims as they violate their homes and steal their property so I am glad King has faced justice.

“Tackling burglary is a force priority and we will not tolerate it in Cambridgeshire.”

Data released by the Office for National Statistics last week showed that the number of domestic burglaries recorded in Peterborough has risen by 17 per cent over the last 12 months.

