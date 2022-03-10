Peterborough burglar back behind bars after being caught in the act

Leon McPherson, 42, who was released from prison in 2021, was filmed on CCTV at the scene of a burglary at a home in Alexandra Road, Peterborough, on 5 June.

At 3.55am, cameras recorded McPherson and 39-year-old Lucy Hutchinson walking towards the property when Hutchinson passed McPherson a bag.

The pair went out of view for about 15 minutes before emerging from the house carrying several bags containing what was believed to be stolen property – a toaster, kettle, knife set, bridal jewellery, coffee machine, saucepans, cereal dispenser and electronic salt and pepper mills.

Leon McPherson

A photo of the stolen jewellery was posted by the victim on Facebook, which was recognised by a neighbour as being the same jewellery they has been offered for sale on the evening of 5 June in Cobden Street.

CCTV of the attempted sale was reviewed, and Hutchinson was again identified. She was arrested at her home in Lincoln Road on 17 June and charged with burglary the following day.

McPherson, of St Michael’s Gate, Parnwell, was arrested on 13 July on suspicion of burglary, as well as theft of a bicycle from Cromwell Road on 20 June.

He was charged with both offences, as well as escaping lawful custody after he ran from officers following his arrest.

The pair appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday (7 March) where McPherson was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison after admitting the burglary at a previous hearing – he denied the other two offences which will lie on file.

He was also given a five-year restraining order.

Hutchinson also admitted the offence and was sentenced to an 18-month community order where she must complete a year-long mental health treatment requirement and a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Detective Sergeant Tom Hunt, who investigated, said: “McPherson is a convicted criminal with several burglaries against his name.