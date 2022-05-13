Two brothers are due to appear in court following the discovery of about £50,000 worth of cannabis at a Peterborough home.

One of the brothers will also face a charge relating to the discovery of thousands of pounds of cash.

Feroz and Shabaz Asaf were arrested by Cambridgeshire police in Woodston, Peterborough, yesterday afternoon (Thursday, May 12).

Court news

Feroz, 28, of Orme Road, Netherton, Peterborough has since been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Shabaz, 29, of Orton Avenue, Woodston, has also been charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis, as well as possession of criminal property, namely about £10,000 in cash.

Cambridgeshire Police said they are both due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (Friday 13 May).