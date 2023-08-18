Peterborough boyfriend and girlfriend went on £3,000 shoplifting spree at Spar, JD Sports and Boots

A boyfriend and girlfriend who went on a shoplifting spree, stealing more than £3,000-worth of goods from shops in Peterborough, have been jailed.

Robert Keltie, 34, and Roxanne Scoular, 28, stole from businesses across the city between 2 May and 20 May.

Now the pair have been jailed – and police have welcomed their sentence.

Robert Keltie

Cambridge Crown Court heard that on 2 May, Keltie and Scoular went to Sally’s Hair and Beauty Supplies, in Maskew Avenue, and were let in by staff.

An accomplice put his foot in the door, preventing staff from locking the door, and Keltie and Scoular stole several electrical items worth £644.15.

The staff attempted to intervene and Keltie pushed one of them out of the way.

Further thefts of goods totalling about £2,500, included:

3 May - Spar, in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe ,and JD Sports in Serpentine Green, Hampton.

16 May, 18 May and 20 May, 10 June, Boots at the Bretton Centre – about £1,400 of goods.

Tesco Esso Garage in Welland Road, Dogsthorpe.

On Monday (14 August), at Cambridge Crown Court, Keltie, of Sheepwalk, Paston, Peterborough, was jailed for 14 months, having pleaded guilty to six counts of theft and one count of assault.

Scoular, of Ruster Way, Hampton Hargate, Peterborough, was jailed for 26 weeks, having pleaded guilty to six counts of theft.

PC Kieren Rowell said: “Keltie and Scoular caused misery and financial loss to businesses across Peterborough so I am pleased they have both faced justice.