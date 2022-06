A teenager is due to appear in court today (Wednesday) in connection with class A drug dealing in Peterborough.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested in Princes Street, near Central Park on Monday afternoon (20 June).

He has since been charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order by entering an exclusion zone.

The boy will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today