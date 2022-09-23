Peterborough boy (14) hit 13-year-old over head with hammer and took knife to school

A teenager who hit a boy on the head with a hammer and took a knife to school has been given a custodial sentence.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, approached two 13-year-old boys as they were leaving school in Peterborough on 8 February.

He took out the hammer from his trouser waist band and began to hit one of the boys to the back of the head and body. He also tried to hit the victim in the ribs and chest but missed.

Court News

The victim managed to run off and catch up with his friend, before going home and being taken to A&E where he received stitches to the back of his head.

The boys recognised the attacker as he used to attend their school and on 2 March, officers arrested him at school and found a kitchen knife in his sock.

The boy pleaded guilty to GBH and possession of a bladed article in public and on Wednesday (21 September) was sentenced to an 18-month detention training order (DTO) – a custodial sentence for 12 to 17-year-olds – at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court. He was also handed a two-year restraining order against the boy he attacked.

Detective Constable Mark Clapham, who investigated, said “This was a nasty attack which left the young victim needing medical attention.