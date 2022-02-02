Peterborough boy (14) and three other teens arrested after 16-year-old left with serious injuries following group attack

Cambridgeshire police said that the boy was attacked by a group of up to ten youths at about 8pm yesterday (1 February) in Graffiti Tunnel, between Hampton and Cardea.

The boy, who had his mobile phone stolen during the attack, was picked up by two members of the public in a car and driven home before being taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

PC Lauren Clark said: “We’re keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this attack, particularly the members of the public who drove the victim away from the scene to safety.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

Four boys, aged between 14 and 17 from Peterborough, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody.