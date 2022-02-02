Peterborough boy (14) and three other teens arrested after 16-year-old left with serious injuries following group attack
A 16-year-old boy was left with serious injuries after being attacked by a group of up to 10 youths in Peterborough yesterday (Tuesday).
Cambridgeshire police said that the boy was attacked by a group of up to ten youths at about 8pm yesterday (1 February) in Graffiti Tunnel, between Hampton and Cardea.
The boy, who had his mobile phone stolen during the attack, was picked up by two members of the public in a car and driven home before being taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.
PC Lauren Clark said: “We’re keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this attack, particularly the members of the public who drove the victim away from the scene to safety.”
Four boys, aged between 14 and 17 from Peterborough, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody.
Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report or calling 101 quoting 35/7833/22.