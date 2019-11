A 13-year-old boy from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of harassment, causing actual bodily harm, possessing a firearm and assaulting an emergency worker.

The teenager was arrested last week and bailed until December 10.

The Pyramid Centre in Bretton EMN-161104-154722009

His arrest came a week after police received reports of a boy with an imitation firearm threatening people with an imitation firearm in the Pyramid Centre, Bretton.

At the time of the reports no arrests were made as police were unable to locate the suspect.