Peterborough bike thief jailed for eight months
A bike thief from Peterborough has been jailed for eight months.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 4:58 am
William Fletcher stole a bike worth £4,800 from Perkins Engines on July 30 this year.
The previous day he had attempted to steal another bike in Peterborough.
Fletcher (32) of no fixed abode appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court earlier this month, where he pleaded guilty to three offences - theft of a bike, attempted theft of a bike, and the criminal damage od a lock belonging to Perkins Engines.
Along with the jail term, he was also ordered to pay £100 compensation.