A Peterborough arsonist who set fire to a wheelie bin outside his ex-partner’s home – before calling police to say he had spotted the blaze and was worried he would be blamed – has been jailed.

Police said the fire, which was started in the middle of the night, could have had ‘severe consequences’ if it had spread to a home.

Cambridge Crown Court heard how Shane Clarke, 35, went to the property in Peterborough at about 1am on 14 November.

Shane Clarke

While there he started the fire in a wheelie bin outside the property. He then called police and claimed he had been walking down the street when he had come across the blaze and was concerned he would get the blame.

Fire crews attended and extinguished the small fire. Inside the bin they found two aerosols and pair of gloves belonging to Clarke. Residents of the property were able to confirm the items were not previously in the bin.

Clarke, of Vere Road, Peterborough, admitted arson.

Yesterday (28 September) at the court he was jailed for three years and eight months. He was also given an indefinite restraining order preventing him from contacting his ex-partner.

DC Oliver Campbell said: "It was lucky this fire wasn’t any worse. If it had spread to the nearby property, the consequences could have been severe.