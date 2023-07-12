A Peterborough allotment has once again been hit by arsonists.

The latest attack on the Weslayan Road allotments in Dogsthorpe took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning (July 12).

Fire crews have said that they arrived to find a ‘well-developed’ fire, affecting sheds and fence panels at site just at around 2am.

A burnt fence to Weslayan Road allotment in Dogsthorpe.

Police were informed but advised not to attend by the fire service.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 2.28am on Wednesday crews from Dogsthorpe and Stanground were called to a fire on Wesleyan Road in Dogsthorpe.

“Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire involving multiple sheds and fencing. They extinguished the fire using hose reels and returned to their stations by 4.10am.

“The cause of the fire was deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

The allotments were last badly hit at the beginning of June, which saw sheds, greenhouses, gardening machinery and water butts destroyed by both fire and vandalism, often including more than one attack on the same night, in what poly holders described as “nine days of hell.”

Police said at the time that they would be working with partner agencies to look fir longer-term solutions to prevent further incidents at the location.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incidents.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson added: “We were notified by the fire service that four sheds had been set alight at allotments on Wesleyan Road, Dogsthorpe, at 3.12am on Wednesday. We did not attend the scene (as advised by the fire service).

“Although an investigation is ongoing by ourselves, it is also being looked at by the Community Safety Partnership's Problem Solving Group to look at prevention solutions, including installing cameras.