Peterborough Alfa Romeo driver jailed after causing head-on crash on A47

“This driver’s actions that day could have resulted in serious injury, or even a fatality.”

By Stephen Briggs
Published 18th May 2023, 09:39 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 09:39 BST

A Peterborough driver who caused two collisions – including a head on crash on the A47 – has been jailed.

Police said it was lucky the crashes caused by Lee Hopps did not result in serious injuries – or even fatalities.

Now Hopps (36) of Caldbeck Close, has been jailed for more than two years.

Lee Hopps has been jailed for more than two years
Hopps drove on wrong side of road ignoring double white lines

Lincoln Crown Court heard that on the morning of Saturday 4 September 2021, Hopps was driving his Alfa Romeo Giulietta along the A47 from Peterborough towards Leicester. He collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction, before continuing his journey.

He then continued to drive along the A47 on the wrong side of the road, disobeying double white lines, driving unnecessarily over hatched markings, into oncoming turning lanes, straddling the middle of the carriageway and overtaking multiple vehicles over double white lines narrowly avoiding oncoming traffic.

He then caused a high-speed head-on collision on the A47 near to Belton-in-Rutland with another vehicle again travelling in the opposite direction.

Thankfully nobody was seriously injured as a result of either of the collisions.

Initial denial of offence

Hopps required medical treatment and was interviewed by officers days later. He denied failing to stop and driving dangerously despite officers having information from several witnesses stating he was driving in a dangerous manner.

He was later charged with dangerous driving and pleaded guilty at Loughborough Magistrates’ Court in November 2022.

He was sentenced to a total of 27 months in prison at Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday 17 May. He was also disqualified from driving for a period of 37 months and will have to take an extended retest.

His sentence also included an offence of driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs on 19 May 2022 on the A17 in Swinehead.

‘Very fortunate’ no one was seriously injured in collisions

Attending officer and the officer in the case, PC Jake Spruce from Leicestershire Police said: “This driver’s actions that day could have resulted in serious injury, or even a fatality. The fact that no other road user, or Hopps himself, was seriously injured as a result of the collisions or his driving that morning is very fortunate.

“Despite this, Hopps still caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to multiple vehicles, along with the attendance of multiple emergency services as well a full road closure on a busy road affecting many peoples commutes and weekend journeys.

“I would like to thank the victims and witnesses for their patience in this investigation which has finally concluded at court some months on. Disappointingly, Hopps initially pleaded not guilty at the hearing in March last year, adding a further unnecessary months to this case.

“Thankfully his driving was captured on a dash camera which provided crucial evidence in court and I am relieved that Mr Hopps’ has finally accepted responsibility for his actions that day.”