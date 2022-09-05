Peterborough aggravated burglary case delayed by barrister's industrial action
Four men and a woman appear in court in connection with aggravated burglary
The case of five people charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in Peterborough has been delayed due to industrial action by barristers.
Four men – Florin Doci, 25, of Station Road, Raleigh, Essex, Olsi Cakoni, 25, of Sevington Road, Brent Cross, Greater London, Malesio Gjonaj, 21, of Belvoir Street, Hull and Tom Dodaj, 25, of no fixed address, and one woman, Arjada Lleshi, 32, of Station Road, South Tottenham, Greater London, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court this morning, where it was expected that they would enter pleas in connection to an aggravated burglary, which happened in Sheringham Way, Orton Longueville, Peterborough in the early hours of August 4.
However, the court was told no defence barristers would be attending the hearing, due to the ongoing industrial action being taken by barristers at the moment.
The five defendants – three of whom appeared in the dock while Gjonaj and Lleshi appeared via video link from HMP Peterborough – listed to the hearing through an Albanian interpreter.
They spoke only to confirm their names, before they were told that the hearing could not take place today, and instead Judge Sean Enright adjourned the hearing until Tuesday, October 4.
All five defendants were remanded into custody until the next hearing, which will again take place at Peterborough Crown Court. It is expected all five defendants will appear in court in person on the next date, and pleas will be entered.