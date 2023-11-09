These are:- Burglary including theft of car keys, a wallet and cigarettes from Odecroft, Westwood, Peterborough, on 11 October- Theft of a Volkswagen Polo from Odecroft, Westwood, Peterborough, on 11 October- Attempting to commit fraud – namely attempting to use a stolen bank card at BP garage, St John’s Street, Boongate, Peterborough, on 11 October- Attempting to commit fraud – namely attempting to use a stolen bank card at BP garage, A15, Langtoft, on 11 October- Theft of vehicle registration plates from Broadfield Lane, Boston, on 11 October- Burglary including theft of car keys from Potesgrave Way, Heckington, Sleaford, on 12 October- Theft of a Jaguar XF from Potesgrave Way, Heckington, Sleaford, on 12 October- Theft of vehicle registration plates from Skellingthorpe Road, Lincoln, on 14 October- Making off without payment from Esso Garage in Newark Road, Lincoln, on 14 October- Burglary including theft of car keys from Runswick Close, North Hykeham, Lincoln, on 15 October- Theft of a Land Rover Evoke from Runswick Close, North Hykeham, Lincoln, on 15 October- Theft of a Vauxhall Combo van from Runswick Close, North Hykeham, Lincoln, on 15 October- Theft of vehicle registration plates from Holly Street, Bracebridge, Lincoln, on 15 October- Theft of vehicle registration plates from Tower Avenue, Bracebridge, Lincoln, on 15 October- Burglary including theft of car keys from Bozeat Way, Westwood, Peterborough, on 16 October- Theft of a BMW 218i from Bozeat Way, Westwood, Peterborough, on 16 October- Theft of vehicle registration plates from Willonholt, Ravensthorpe, Peterborough, on 16 October- Burglary including theft of car keys, a purse and cash from Raleigh Way, Westwood, Peterborough, on 18 October- Theft of an Audi A3 from Raleigh Way, Westwood, Peterborough, on 18 October- Possession of cannabis on 19 October- Possession of cannabis on 29 October