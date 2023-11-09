Peterborough 18-year-old charged with 21 counts of burglary and car thefts
and live on Freeview channel 276
A teenage boy has been charged in connection with burglaries and theft of cars in the Peterborough and Lincolnshire areas.
Bailey Winkle, 18, was initially arrested by Cambridgeshire detectives on 24 October but released on bail pending further enquiries.
He was further arrested on Monday (6 November) and has since been charged with 21 offences.
These are:- Burglary including theft of car keys, a wallet and cigarettes from Odecroft, Westwood, Peterborough, on 11 October- Theft of a Volkswagen Polo from Odecroft, Westwood, Peterborough, on 11 October- Attempting to commit fraud – namely attempting to use a stolen bank card at BP garage, St John’s Street, Boongate, Peterborough, on 11 October- Attempting to commit fraud – namely attempting to use a stolen bank card at BP garage, A15, Langtoft, on 11 October- Theft of vehicle registration plates from Broadfield Lane, Boston, on 11 October- Burglary including theft of car keys from Potesgrave Way, Heckington, Sleaford, on 12 October- Theft of a Jaguar XF from Potesgrave Way, Heckington, Sleaford, on 12 October- Theft of vehicle registration plates from Skellingthorpe Road, Lincoln, on 14 October- Making off without payment from Esso Garage in Newark Road, Lincoln, on 14 October- Burglary including theft of car keys from Runswick Close, North Hykeham, Lincoln, on 15 October- Theft of a Land Rover Evoke from Runswick Close, North Hykeham, Lincoln, on 15 October- Theft of a Vauxhall Combo van from Runswick Close, North Hykeham, Lincoln, on 15 October- Theft of vehicle registration plates from Holly Street, Bracebridge, Lincoln, on 15 October- Theft of vehicle registration plates from Tower Avenue, Bracebridge, Lincoln, on 15 October- Burglary including theft of car keys from Bozeat Way, Westwood, Peterborough, on 16 October- Theft of a BMW 218i from Bozeat Way, Westwood, Peterborough, on 16 October- Theft of vehicle registration plates from Willonholt, Ravensthorpe, Peterborough, on 16 October- Burglary including theft of car keys, a purse and cash from Raleigh Way, Westwood, Peterborough, on 18 October- Theft of an Audi A3 from Raleigh Way, Westwood, Peterborough, on 18 October- Possession of cannabis on 19 October- Possession of cannabis on 29 October
Winkle, of Willonholt, Ravensthorpe, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday(November 7) where he was granted court bail with conditions to wear an electronic tag and adhere to a curfew between 7pm and 7am.
He must also not enter Westwood in Peterborough, North Hykeham and Heckington in Lincolnshire, or contact named individuals.
He is due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on December 5.