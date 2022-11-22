Peterborough 14-year-old convicted of 23 offences after burglary spree

A teenage boy has been given a court order after he was convicted of 23 offences in connection with a burglary series in Peterborough.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested at his home in Hampton Vale on 29 March.

On 23 September he was charged with 12 offences of attempted burglary, one count of theft of a motor vehicle, five counts of interfering with a motor vehicle and five counts of burglary.

Court news

All the offences happened in the Hamptons and Ortons, with most of the crimes taking place in March.

He admitted all offences and appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (16 November) where he was sentenced to an 18-month youth supervision order, a 10-day activity requirement and must adhere to a curfew between 9pm and 7am for the next three months.

He was also made subject of a 15-month Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which states he must not engage in or encourage others to engage in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour, either in person or via social media, amounting to anti-social behaviour.

He is also banned from associating with two named individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Brady Slack, said: “We have had many complaints about the boy’s behaviour which has been impacting the local community, as well as the burglary spree he carried out earlier this year.

“This order has been put in place to help prevent any further offences and support him in turning his life around to stay away from crime, however, for as long as he continues to cause a nuisance to the public and commit offences, we will put him before the courts.”

On Saturday (19 November), he was arrested in Lakeview Way, Hampton Hargate, after being found in the company of one of the named individuals on his CBO.