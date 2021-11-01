Peterborough 13-year-old boy taken to hospital after being attacked by 10 youths

Crime news

Police were called yesterday evening following reports of violence in Hampton.

A spokesman for the force said: “We were called at 5.44pm yesterday (31 October) with reports of violence in Ashville Road, Hampton Hargate, Peterborough.

“A group of about 10 youths attacked a 13-year-old boy, causing serious injuries. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“An investigation into what happened is ongoing.