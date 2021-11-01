Peterborough 13-year-old boy taken to hospital after being attacked by 10 youths
A boy aged just 13 needed hospital treatment after being attacked by a group of about 10 youths in the city
Police were called yesterday evening following reports of violence in Hampton.
A spokesman for the force said: “We were called at 5.44pm yesterday (31 October) with reports of violence in Ashville Road, Hampton Hargate, Peterborough.
“A group of about 10 youths attacked a 13-year-old boy, causing serious injuries. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
“An investigation into what happened is ongoing.
“Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 464 of 31 October. Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”