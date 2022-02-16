Pet shop owner pleads for help to find missing parrot after burglary

Charlie, a 15-year-old Orange-Winged Amazon, went missing on Thursday after a break-in at Caves Pet Shop on Peterborough Road, Crowland.

Rebecca Cave feared Charlie had been taken by the same assailants that stole a number of collars, leads and other items from the shop in the early hours of Thursday morning.

It is believed that an attempt was also made to steal Charlie but he escaped and then flew out of the door.

Buddy, the parrot that lived alongside Charlie, remained in his cage but was found covered in blue spray paint and has had to have treatment on his eyes after the attack.

The pair have lived together for the last six years and Rebecca has pleaded for anyone who may have seen Charlie to get in touch. Both Buddy and Charlie live in the shop but are Rebecca’s own pets and not for sale.

He was last seen over the weekend close to Mason’s Bridge near Newborough.

It is hoped that Charlie may stay close to home and land on bird feeders when he gets hungry in the coming days.

Rebecca said: “My first thought was for the animals though and seeing the condition they were in just upset everyone. There was no need for that.

“My attention quickly turned to where Charlie had gone. People have been really supportive since it happened and when I heard he’d been seen nearby, I was relieved they hadn’t got him. I though at least he’s alive and ok.

“I’d obviously much rather have him back but if there was one good result from this, it is that he has hid freedom.

“I am hoping that he may begin to land on bird feeders as he gets hungry and we’ll be able to catch him.

“I think it’s going to be quite tough and we need help from anybody that has seen him.”

Anyone who thinks they have seen Charlie should call the shop on 01733 810888.

1. Buddy and Charlie. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Rebecca Cave and Buddy. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Buddy. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales