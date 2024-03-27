Pensioner (73) arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after pedestrian seriously injured in Ramsey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pensioner has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a woman was seriously injured in a collision in Ramsey yesterday (March 26).

Cambridgeshire Police said the incident happened at 11.12am, outside B&M, in Newtown Road, when the pedestrian, a 31-year-old woman from Ramsey, was struck by a red Renault Zoe.

The police spokesperson said the woman is currently in hospital with what have been described as serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened near the B&M store

The driver of the car, a 73-year-old man from Ramsey, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail to return to Huntingdon Police Station on 24 May.