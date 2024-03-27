Pensioner (73) arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after pedestrian seriously injured in Ramsey

Collision happened in Newton Road yesterday (March 26)
By Stephen Briggs
Published 27th Mar 2024, 10:51 GMT
A pensioner has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a woman was seriously injured in a collision in Ramsey yesterday (March 26).

Cambridgeshire Police said the incident happened at 11.12am, outside B&M, in Newtown Road, when the pedestrian, a 31-year-old woman from Ramsey, was struck by a red Renault Zoe.

The police spokesperson said the woman is currently in hospital with what have been described as serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened near the B&M store

The driver of the car, a 73-year-old man from Ramsey, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail to return to Huntingdon Police Station on 24 May.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to it, is urged to contact police either online or via 101 quoting reference 167 of 26 March.