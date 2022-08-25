Patrols increased at Peterborough drug hotspot as residents raise needles, fire and litter concerns

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dedicated police patrols are taking place at a Peterborough drug hotspot after residents raised concerns about discarded needles, fires and litter in the area.

Officers heard about the issues residents say are causing problems in and around Thorpe Meadows in Peterborough this week after visiting the area to see for themselves what was happening.

Now dedicated patrols are taking place in the area.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Dedicated patrols are taking place in Thorpe Meadows to address any concerns and engage with residents who live in or visit the area.

“Plans are in place to visit the Thorpe Meadows and Thorpe Gate residents’ associations. We are also liaising with partners, including the rough sleeper outreach team at Peterborough City Council, to ensure appropriate action is being taken on the concerns given.

“Officers have been speaking to the rough sleepers and will continue to do so, making sure we know who they are and where they are staying, to help keep them as safe as possible.”

Cllr Andy Coles, who represents the Fletton and Woodston ward, said: “This has been a long running problem. The whole area round the river bank on both sides of the Nene is used by drug dealers and users to meet up, and for homeless people to get shelter.

Residents have complained about anti-social issues including discarded needles

"We report homeless people to the council’s outreach team – we probably get two rough sleepers into supported accommodation every month, on average – but some don’t want help.

"Discarded needles are a problem, and we have put needle bins in place in the area. Some have worked.

"It is a difficult area to police, especially with the resources they have.”

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: "We are committed to working in partnership with Cambridgeshire Police with anti-social behaviour issues.

"Our outreach officers regularly attend the Thorpe Meadows area, and we will continue to increase our presence there, and liase with anyone present to offer them available support.

"We would also welcome any report of rough sleeping which can be reported through Streetlinks giving as much information as possible."