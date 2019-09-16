Passenger who died in fatal collision named - second person remains critical in hospital

Police have named a man who died in a collision on the B1043 Offord Road, between Offord and Godmanchester, on Thursday (September 12).

Josh Peterson (19) from Huntingdon died when the red Vauxhall Astra he was a passenger in collided with a tree at about 10.45pm.

Police are appealing for information

Emergency services attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, and front seat passenger, a 17-year-old girl, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver remains in hospital in a critical, but stable, condition. The 17-year-old girl has been discharged.

Anyone who has dash cam footage of the collision or information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting Op Collingwood or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.