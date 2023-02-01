Pair of county lines drug dealers linked to supply in Peterborough jailed

Two drug dealers who were linked to running a county line in Peterborough have been jailed.

Tyler Lintott, 23, and Connor Hegarty, 25, were arrested in Fletton on 25 May last year after police had information linking them to the “Zee” line.

“County lines” drug dealing involves organised crime groups who use a phone number – the “drugs line” – to contact their customers in bulk and sell class A drugs.

Tyler Lintorr (left) and Connor Hegarty (right)

Mobile phone analysis showed regular travel between Lincolnshire, Manchester and Peterborough, as well as bulk messaging, a common feature of class A drugs lines.

Lintott, of Stukeley Close, Stanground, admitted charges of conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine and was jailed for four years and ten months at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (27 January).

Hegarty, of Tolls Lane, Spalding, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and was jailed for two years and five months at the same court.

PC Danny Cummings, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Through some great joint working with our Neighbourhood Support Team, we have managed to build up enough evidence against this pair and secure convictions without recovering any drugs.

“We continue to pursue the ‘bigger fish’, those who are higher up the chain and behind the running of drugs lines in our county.”