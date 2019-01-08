Paedophile found with nearly 1,000 child images sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court

A man who was found with almost 1,000 indecent images of children has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

Victor Potter, 70, was arrested in February 2017 following a police investigation into the sharing of indecent images of children.

Crown Court News

Potter, of Knights Close, Eaton Socon, refused to say whether there was any illegal content on his computer.

However, after searching his house and seizing seven external hard drives and a box of USB memory sticks, officers found 977 indecent images of children, including 77 category-A images (those considered most severe).

Potter later said he felt ‘ashamed’ and admitted he needed help.

In December he pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of a child and on Thursday was sentenced to ten months in prison, suspended for two years, at Peterborough Crown Court.

He was also given a ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years.

Detective Sergeant James Weston, of the Cambridgeshire Police Paedophile Online Investigation Team said: “This is a positive result. The prohibitions imposed will allow the police to manage and monitor Potter’s online behaviour over the next ten years, thereby working towards reducing the risk of harm presented to the public.

“We will continue to do all we can to safeguard the vulnerable by pursuing individuals who have an unhealthy sexual interest in children.”

A spokesman from the Lucy Faithfull Foundation said: "“If you are concerned about what you are looking at online, or the online behaviour of someone you know, you can call the confidential and anonymous ‘Stop It Now’ helpline on 0808 1000 900 for advice, support and help to stop. Or visit https://get-help.stopitnow.org.uk/ to find out more.”