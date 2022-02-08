Over £900,000 worth of Class A drugs seized from Peterborough car

Officers from the Eastern Region Special Operations (ERSOU) Unit seized over £900,000 worth of Class A drugs from a car in Peterborough yesterday (February 7).

By Ben Jones
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 3:17 pm

Thirteen kilograms of drugs were seized by specialist serious and organised crime officers after they carried out a proactive stop of a car in Boongate on Monday.

On searching the vehicle, officers found 11 kilograms of heroin with a street value of up to £733,000, and two kilograms of cocaine with a street value of up to £200,000, in a bag.

A 28-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both from Peterborough, were arrested as part of the investigation and were taken to police custody for questioning.

Heroin seized as part of the operation.

The stop was carried out by ERSOU’s new operational crime team.

Detective Inspector Mike Birch, from ERSOU, said: “The newly formed ERSOU operational crime team was created to achieve fast time disruptions of serious and organised crime within the eastern region.

“The recovery of such a significant amount of both heroin and cocaine demonstrates the impact that this team will have across the region and we’re really pleased to have been able to remove such a high quantity of Class A drugs from circulation.

“We will be continuing to work with our forces and partners to clamp down on drug related criminality, protecting our communities from the harm it causes.”