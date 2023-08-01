Half of all the attempted murders in Peterborough since April 2020 have been directly related to drugs.

In 64 percent of those cases, a blade or a knife was involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is the stark picture painted by Detective Chief Inspector Chris O’Brien of Cambridgeshire Police.

Police execute warrants during Operation Tsunami. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police.

The DCI has just overseen the biggest drug and exploitation operation in the city’s history – Operations Tsunami – that saw 48 people arrested and 19 people charged with a combined 83 drug offences throughout May.

The startling statistics gave police the idea for the new operation.

28 attempted murders

Police conduct arrests during Operation Tsunami. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police.

Detective Chief Inspector O’Brien said: “Since April 2020, there have been 28 attempted murders within Peterborough, 14 of those were directly related to drugs and 64 percent of those used a blade or knife, which is why we came up with a new operation to focus on the drugs supply market within the city to particularly focus on these areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a considerable amount of work leading up to any period of enforcement of this magnitude, looking at those individuals that are causing the most threat, harm and risk to the community.

“We looked at drugs supply lines which were involved in the criminal and sexual exploitation of children, serious street-based violence, knife crime and all of the associated anti-social behaviour which causes concern for our communities.”

Crack cocaine, cocaine, heroin and cannabis worth more than £250,000 was taken off the streets during the operation, along with thousands of pounds in cash and assets including vehicles and designer clothing.

‘Significant impact on drugs network in the city’

Assistant Chief Constable, Vicki Evans, added: “As a force, we have moved on a huge amount in the past 12 months in terms of our response to tackling organised criminality, alongside working with partner agencies to prevent and disrupt those responsible for causing harm in our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our pursuit of those involved in serious and organised crime has intensified, with our county’s biggest ever operation to tackle exploitation and illegal drugs – Operation Hypernova – in October, which resulted in 44 arrests and 31 people being charged with 139 drug and human trafficking offences. Thirty county lines were also dismantled.

“This enforcement work has continued this year with Operation Tsunami tackling organised crime, exploitation and drug dealing in Peterborough, which has also seen a significant impact on the drugs network in the city, taking out some key individuals and putting them before the courts.

“We hope this operation gives reassurance to our communities that if you give us information about people you think are dealing drugs or exploiting others, we will take it seriously and whilst you may not always see the results straight away, rest assured that we are always working in the background and at the right time we will strike and take that enforcement action.”

Anyone who is concerned about drug-related crime in their area or think someone may be a victim of drug exploitation has been urged to report it to police online at www.cambspolice.uk/report or by calling 101.