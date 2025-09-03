One of Peterborough’s most prolific crooks is back behind bars – again – after breaching a court order by getting into someone else’s car.

Paul Priestley, 47, has committed more than 100 offences during his long criminal career, and he has been in and out of jail numerous times over the last 20 years.

Now he is back behind bars after breaching a court order.

Peterborough Magistrates’ Court heard how he was caught on CCTV getting into the car in Kilbride Way, Orton Northgate, Peterborough.

It was a breach of a five-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) imposed on him in March 2023.

Priestley was arrested at his home in Bourne Road, Alford, Lincolnshire, and charged with the CBO breach and vehicle interference.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (29 August) and was jailed for three months after previously admitting the offences.

PC Curtis Quirk said: “Opportunist thieves will often try handles until they find a car that’s unlocked.

“When leaving your car, even if just for a short amount of time, it is important to ensure its doors are locked and windows are shut.”

Priestley’s CBO stipulated he must:

Observe a curfew at his home between 11pm and 6am every night, and to make himself available to officers checking compliance with the curfew

Not touch or enter any unattended vehicle without the express permission of the owner.

In the past, Priestley has been labelled labelled a “one man crime wave” and a “menace to people who own a car” for crimes committed in Peterborough.

In March, he received a two year prison sentence for crimes committed in Skegness.

The spree in Lincolnshire saw him commit 80 offences in four months – took place between July and early November 2024.

Priestley has a criminal record dating back more than 25 years, with more than 100 crimes recorded against him, along with a large amount of offences ‘taken into consideration’ over the years – many for vehicle interference or theft from cars. In 2023 – his last court appearance in Peterborough, his solicitor told Peterborough Magistrates that Priestley was ‘addicted’ to trying car door handles.