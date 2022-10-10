A police officer who has to deliver the heartbreaking news to families they have lost a loved one in a crash on roads around Peterborough has urged people to slow down to save lives.

As part of the NPCC national speed operation, PC Sam Sparkes who works for the Road Policing collaborated unit in Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire has spoken out after consoling families for many years.

Sam’s job is to tell families that their loved one will not be coming home because they’ve been killed in a road traffic collision. She provides support and information to help families come to terms with what has happened, and talk them through any criminal proceedings taking place.

PC Sam Sparkes has made the emotional plea today

Sam said: “It is devastating to tell families that their loved one has been killed or seriously injured in a crash. People react differently, and it is my job to manage the many emotions that family members have.

“I have been to many road traffic collisions where speed was a factor and could have simply been avoided.

“My message is simple, please do not risk your life, and that of other people by speeding – stick to the limits to make sure you arrive back home to your family safely.”

Since the start of 2021 there have been 296 fatalities and serious injuries on the roads across Beds, Cambs and Herts due to speeding drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enforcement as part of the NPCC national speed operation will run between 17 and 30 October 2022. Social media messaging encouraging people to stick to the speed limit begins today (10 October 2022).

This campaign coincides with Project EDWARD’s (Every Day Without A Road Death) week of action which runs between 17 and 21 October. The team will be travelling around the UK to share good practice to inspire safety on our roads. The theme for 2022 is Changing Minds, Changing Behaviour.