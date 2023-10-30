October Rogues Gallery: Two murderers, drug dealers and thief among crooks jailed in and around Peterborough

3 . Stephen Alderton

Stephen Alderton, 67, of no fixed abode, shot Joshua Dunmore, 32, twice in the hallway of his home in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, at 9.09pm on 29 March. Thirty-one minutes later, he shot Gary Dunmore, 57, three times in the hallway of his home in The Row, Sutton, near Ely. Alderton pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, and was given a life sentence, to serve a minimum of 25 years Photo: Cambs Police