October Rogues Gallery: Two murderers, drug dealers and thief among crooks jailed in and around Peterborough

Fourteen crooks included in this month’s Rogues Gallery
By Stephen Briggs
Published 27th Oct 2023, 13:47 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 13:54 GMT

Two murderers who were given life sentences are among the crooks jailed for crimes in Peterborough and the surrounding area in October.

Stephen Alderton, 67, of no fixed abode will serve a minimum of 25 years in prison after he admitted shooting father and son Gary and Joshua Dunmore earlier this year.

Jamie Boughen, 48, of Waterlees Road, Wisbech, will serve a minimum of 22 years after he stabbed Eliza Bibby, killing her in January.

Others to receive jail terms this month include drug dealers, a man who exposed himself on a train, and violent offenders.

These are not all the criminals jailed in September – but just the ones who police have published a picture of.

Some of the crooks jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough this month

Some of the crooks jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough this month Photo: Cambs Police

Saimon Novikas, 30 was arrested after police carried out a raid at a flat in Fletton Quays, Peterborough. Novikas, of Alfred Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after previously admitting being concerned in the supply of cannabis, acquiring criminal property

Saimon Novikas, 30 was arrested after police carried out a raid at a flat in Fletton Quays, Peterborough. Novikas, of Alfred Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after previously admitting being concerned in the supply of cannabis, acquiring criminal property Photo: Cambs Police

Stephen Alderton, 67, of no fixed abode, shot Joshua Dunmore, 32, twice in the hallway of his home in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, at 9.09pm on 29 March. Thirty-one minutes later, he shot Gary Dunmore, 57, three times in the hallway of his home in The Row, Sutton, near Ely. Alderton pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, and was given a life sentence, to serve a minimum of 25 years

Stephen Alderton, 67, of no fixed abode, shot Joshua Dunmore, 32, twice in the hallway of his home in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, at 9.09pm on 29 March. Thirty-one minutes later, he shot Gary Dunmore, 57, three times in the hallway of his home in The Row, Sutton, near Ely. Alderton pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, and was given a life sentence, to serve a minimum of 25 years Photo: Cambs Police

Jamie Boughen attacked 47-year-old Eliza Bibby at her home in Beechwood Road on 9 January, fatally stabbing her in the neck multiple times. Boughen (48) of Waterlees Road, Wisbech, was found guilty of murder, and given a life sentence, with a minimum term of 22 years

Jamie Boughen attacked 47-year-old Eliza Bibby at her home in Beechwood Road on 9 January, fatally stabbing her in the neck multiple times. Boughen (48) of Waterlees Road, Wisbech, was found guilty of murder, and given a life sentence, with a minimum term of 22 years Photo: Cambs Police

