Noxious substance thought to be acid thrown in woman's face in Wisbech attack

A woman is recovering after a suspected acid attack in Wisbech.

Police were called at just before 8.20am yesterday morning, Sunday June 24, to a report of a suspected acid attack in the Norwich Road area of Wisbech.

A woman reported having a substance, suspected to be acid, thrown at her. She was not seriously injured.

No arrests have been made and investigations continue.

It is being treated as an isolated incident at this time.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 114 of 24 June or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.