No clean getaway for prolific Peterborough thief who stole £500 of laundry goods

Mark Smith (38) of no fixed abode targeted a number of Peterborough stores between March 22 and June 22 this year.

He stole a total of £640 worth of meat products from The Food Warehouse over five separate days over the three months.

He also targeted QD Stores, B&M Stores and a SPAR, stealing a total of £514.26 worth of laundry items over six separate days.

Court news

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last month, where he was jailed for 24 weeks - and ordered to pay a total of £1,154.26 of compensation to the shops he had stolen from.