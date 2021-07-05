No clean getaway for prolific Peterborough thief who stole £500 of laundry goods
A prolific Peterborough thief who stole more than £500 of laundry products and more than £600 of meat during a three month crime spree has been jailed.
Mark Smith (38) of no fixed abode targeted a number of Peterborough stores between March 22 and June 22 this year.
He stole a total of £640 worth of meat products from The Food Warehouse over five separate days over the three months.
He also targeted QD Stores, B&M Stores and a SPAR, stealing a total of £514.26 worth of laundry items over six separate days.
He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last month, where he was jailed for 24 weeks - and ordered to pay a total of £1,154.26 of compensation to the shops he had stolen from.
He had admitted 11 counts of shoplifting, and the court had been told the offence was aggravated by Smith’s previous record of offending.