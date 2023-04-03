Nine drivers lose their licence in latest Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencing hearings
The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
March 20
Elvis Mustafa (20) of Church Walk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty plea to driving with no seat belt
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Syed Shah (26) of Cambridge Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding
Fined £166, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
Monika Bodyova (44) of St Martins Street, Peterborough
Guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Tarlochan Singh (46) of Nene Quay, Wisbech
Guilty plea to speeding
Fined £53, victim surcharge £32, costs £110. Three points on licence
Kimberly Smith (32) of Harrison Road, Northampton
Guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver x2
Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Stefania Teichman (52) of Victoria Crescent, London
Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £1,120, victim surcharge £110, costs £110. Four points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Jahangir Alam (28) of Fendon Street, Kettering
Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (74mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £153, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Seven points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Bruce Crowley (33) of Bakers Court, Great Conard
Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (61mph in a 50mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £350, victim surcharge £36, costs £110. Fifteen points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on business
March 21
Emrullah Tozsu (44) of WImpole Street, Chatteris
Found guilty of driving while using a hand held mobile phone
Fined £138, victim surcharge £34, costs £200. Six points on licence
Gareth Andrew (41) of Arbury Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Absolute discharge
March 27
Sean Chambers (34) of Garden Court, Ramsey
Guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Six points on licence
Elias Kotlar (32) of Hankey Street, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
Guilty of driving with child passengers who were unrestrained
Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 15 months
Luke Mills (43) of Back Lane, Eye
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving while using a handheld mobile phone
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Eight points on licence
Charles Perry (54) of Stoke Road, Clare
Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 50mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (64mph in a 50mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (59mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £1,660, costs £110, victim surcharge £664. Ten points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family and employees
Mohammad Azam (67) of Bamber Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £74, victim surcharge £30, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Michael Green (37) of Philip Road, Newark
Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £146, victim surcharge £58, costs £110. DIsqualified from driving for six months
Anthony Fox (51) of Baldock Road, Buntingford
Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £434, victim surcharge £174, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Abdul Hassan (60) of Rotherby Grove, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £96, victim surcharge £38, costs £110. Six points on licence
March 28
Le Maitre Ltd (now known as LM140121Ltd), of The Old Exchange, Southchurch Road, Southend
Found guilty of failing to do all that was practicable to eliminate or minimize the material risk of harm that workers were exposed to when working with explosive materials.
Fined £500,000, costs £20,788.65, victim surcharge £170
Claudi-Ionut Dascaly (38) of Lovett Walk, Kempston
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £400, victim surcharge £160, costs £85
March 29
Thomas McDonagh (31) of Atwood Drive, Bristol
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Guilty plea to theft of a USB charger (value £4.99 from Co-op)
Guilty plea to making off without payment for fuel (value £128)
Fined £200, compensation £232, victim surcharge £80, costs £105. Conditional discharge for 12 months in relation to the making off without payment charge
Daniel Coombs (43) of Queens Road, Barnetby
Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Three points on licence
Ashley Dewdney (40) of Hillesden Avenue, Bedford
Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £90. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family
Zach Higginson (31) of Heeley Road, Lytham St Annes
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Mantes Brazauskas (39) of Swanspool, Peterborough
Guilty plea to permitting the submission of controlled waste to a listed operation on land at Swanspool except under and in accordance with an environmental permit
Fined £166, victim surcharge £66, costs £100
Fast and Safe Recovery Ltd, of Whitton Church Lane, Ipswich
Guilty plea to driving a vehicle exceeding the permitted wight
Guilty plea to failing to use a driver card
Fined £1,000, victim surcharge £400, costs £288
Ghazy Mahmud (48) of Whitton Church Lane, Ipswich
Guilty plea to driving a vehicle exceeding the permitted wight
Guilty plea to failing to use a driver card
Fined £600, victim surcharge £240, costs £282
Nick Bannister (62) of Tallington Lakes, Stamford
Guilty plea to speeding (51mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months