Nine drivers lose their licence in latest Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencing hearings

March 20

Elvis Mustafa (20) of Church Walk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Guilty plea to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty plea to driving with no seat belt

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Syed Shah (26) of Cambridge Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding

Fined £166, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

Monika Bodyova (44) of St Martins Street, Peterborough

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Tarlochan Singh (46) of Nene Quay, Wisbech

Guilty plea to speeding

Fined £53, victim surcharge £32, costs £110. Three points on licence

Kimberly Smith (32) of Harrison Road, Northampton

Guilty of failing to provide information relating to a driver x2

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Stefania Teichman (52) of Victoria Crescent, London

Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £1,120, victim surcharge £110, costs £110. Four points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Jahangir Alam (28) of Fendon Street, Kettering

Guilty plea to speeding (71mph in a 60mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (74mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £153, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Seven points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Bruce Crowley (33) of Bakers Court, Great Conard

Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (61mph in a 50mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (58mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £350, victim surcharge £36, costs £110. Fifteen points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on business

March 21

Emrullah Tozsu (44) of WImpole Street, Chatteris

Found guilty of driving while using a hand held mobile phone

Fined £138, victim surcharge £34, costs £200. Six points on licence

Gareth Andrew (41) of Arbury Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Absolute discharge

March 27

Sean Chambers (34) of Garden Court, Ramsey

Guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Six points on licence

Elias Kotlar (32) of Hankey Street, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence

Guilty of driving with child passengers who were unrestrained

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 15 months

Luke Mills (43) of Back Lane, Eye

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving while using a handheld mobile phone

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £110. Eight points on licence

Charles Perry (54) of Stoke Road, Clare

Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 50mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (64mph in a 50mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (59mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £1,660, costs £110, victim surcharge £664. Ten points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family and employees

Mohammad Azam (67) of Bamber Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £74, victim surcharge £30, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Michael Green (37) of Philip Road, Newark

Guilty plea to speeding (48mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £146, victim surcharge £58, costs £110. DIsqualified from driving for six months

Anthony Fox (51) of Baldock Road, Buntingford

Guilty plea to speeding (70mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £434, victim surcharge £174, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Abdul Hassan (60) of Rotherby Grove, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (37mph in a 30mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £96, victim surcharge £38, costs £110. Six points on licence

March 28

Le Maitre Ltd (now known as LM140121Ltd), of The Old Exchange, Southchurch Road, Southend

Found guilty of failing to do all that was practicable to eliminate or minimize the material risk of harm that workers were exposed to when working with explosive materials.

Fined £500,000, costs £20,788.65, victim surcharge £170

Claudi-Ionut Dascaly (38) of Lovett Walk, Kempston

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £400, victim surcharge £160, costs £85

March 29

Thomas McDonagh (31) of Atwood Drive, Bristol

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Guilty plea to theft of a USB charger (value £4.99 from Co-op)

Guilty plea to making off without payment for fuel (value £128)

Fined £200, compensation £232, victim surcharge £80, costs £105. Conditional discharge for 12 months in relation to the making off without payment charge

Daniel Coombs (43) of Queens Road, Barnetby

Guilty plea to speeding (72mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Three points on licence

Ashley Dewdney (40) of Hillesden Avenue, Bedford

Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £16, costs £90. Three points on licence. No totting disqualification – impact on family

Zach Higginson (31) of Heeley Road, Lytham St Annes

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £660, victim surcharge £264, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Mantes Brazauskas (39) of Swanspool, Peterborough

Guilty plea to permitting the submission of controlled waste to a listed operation on land at Swanspool except under and in accordance with an environmental permit

Fined £166, victim surcharge £66, costs £100

Fast and Safe Recovery Ltd, of Whitton Church Lane, Ipswich

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle exceeding the permitted wight

Guilty plea to failing to use a driver card

Fined £1,000, victim surcharge £400, costs £288

Ghazy Mahmud (48) of Whitton Church Lane, Ipswich

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle exceeding the permitted wight

Guilty plea to failing to use a driver card

Fined £600, victim surcharge £240, costs £282

Nick Bannister (62) of Tallington Lakes, Stamford

Guilty plea to speeding (51mph in a 40mph zone)

