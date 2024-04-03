Nine drink drivers arrested in Peterborough over the Easter weekend - including one more than three times the limit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nine drink drivers were stopped in Peterborough over the Easter weekend – including one who was more than three times the limit.

Cambridgeshire Police said a total of 19 people were arrested across the county over the bank holiday – with nearly half of them in the city.

The spokesperson said: “We’re disappointed to say our officers arrested 19 people across the county over the Bank Holiday weekend for drink or drug driving offences.

“Of these, nine were in Peterborough, with the highest reading being 113 – more than three times the legal limit of 35!!

“Of the total arrests across the county:

“Two were made after receiving calls from members of the public about a suspected drink driver

“Two were people spotted by CCTV operators leaving bars and then driving

“Two were involved in a collision

“13 were spotted driving erratically or dangerously by our officers

“Did you know you can report information to us about drink drivers via our confidential hotline? It’s available 24/7 by calling 0800 032 0845.