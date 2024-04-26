Nine arrested as police crack down on drug dealing in Peterborough and Stamford
An operation to target a drugs line operating in Peterborough and Stamford saw nine people arrested.
Officers from Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire police forces carried out warrants at eight addresses on Wednesday which resulted in the arrests as well as drugs, cash, weapons and electronic devices being seized.
Teams of officers raided homes in Stilton, Peterborough City Centre, Bretton, Orton Goldhay, Great Casterton and Stamford.
Four men aged between 19 and 34 and five women aged between 18 and 31, all from the Peterborough and Stamford areas, were arrested in connection with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
They have been bailed until July while further enquiries are carried out.
Detective Inspector Shish Thind, from Peterborough’s Neighbourhood Support Team, said urged anyone with information about drug dealing in the city to contact police.
DI Thind said: “Yesterday’s activity was the culmination of intelligence gathering and cross-border working by neighbourhood officers and detectives, which saw significant disruption to a suspected county drugs line operating between Peterborough and Stamford.
“Information from the public greatly assists us in our fight against drugs, therefore I would urge our communities to pass on any information about drug dealing – this can be done directly with us, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”
Anyone with concerns or information about drugs can report to police online via the dedicated drugs information webpage.
The independent charity, Crimestoppers, can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.