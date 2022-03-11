Newly opened Peterborough baby store devastated after being targeted by thieves

One of the prams that was stolen.

Mybaby only opened its doors at Peterborough One Retail Park, near the Eye roundabout, on Saturday (March 5).

The store selling a wide variety of goods for new parents such as bonnets, teethers, rattles, changing bags and strollers from a range of top brands such as Icklebubba and iCandy, was first opened by Natalie Harper and husband Alex in Lawson Avenue, Stanground last year.

The business has now expanded due to its success but after just three days in their new premises, thieves targeted the shop.

Mybaby at Peterborough One Retail Park.

A high-value pram, as well as several other items were stolen in a distraction theft. The group that carried out the theft fled the scene.

The police were called and are currently investigating.

Natalie said: “After such a successful opening weekend, it is very frustrating and feels like being given something with one hand and having it taken away by another.

“For a fledgling family business, this has had a tremendous impact. Conversations with the police have taken place, but we would appreciate our followers sharing our online updates to further increase the search for the items that were taken.

“Along with our hyper vigilance, we now have improved security on-site to prevent future incidents. However, we thoroughly enjoy engaging with our customers – it is a massive part of why we do what we do – and we never want that to change.

“We will continue to welcome people with smiles, warmth and professionalism. We will not let this incident change any of that.