New support role to help male Peterborough and Cambridgeshire victims of domestic abuse

Crime news

The specialist role, known as an Independent Domestic Violence Advisor (IDVA) will provide men and boys who have experienced domestic abuse with support and advice including linking with other agencies to help with issues such as housing.

The announcement comes as International Men’s Day 2021 is marked across the country – a day which raises awareness of male well-being.

The increased support follows a successful half a million-pound bid for additional support for victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence announced earlier in the year by the Commissioner with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Rape Crisis Partnership, and the local authority domestic abuse and sexual violence partnership.

The money provides victims with 4 additional IDVAs (and 4 additional ISVAS - Independent Sexual Violence Advisors).

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Police and Crime Commissioner Darryl Preston said; “The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have meant that victims need support over a longer period whilst court cases are delayed,

“We know that cases are also more complex as a result of increased levels of anxiety that victims can experience.

“Men who experience domestic abuse can often face additional barriers when it comes to asking for help.

“This specialist role means male victims can get the support they need.”