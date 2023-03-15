New £20,000 reward offered to catch pensioner's killer in Crimewatch appeal

A £20,000 reward is being offered to help bring a killer to justice 10 years after a pensioner was killed

Police were called after family members and a neighbour discovered the body of 86-year-old Una Crown in her bungalow in Magazine Lane on Sunday, 13 January, 2013.

She had been seen alive two days previously and had spoken to a friend over the phone at about 5pm the day before her body was discovered by police.

Una King and husband Jack

Mrs Crown's clothing had also been set alight, in an apparent attempt to disguise her injuries and destroy evidence.

Now Cambridgeshire Police are appealing on national television to appeal for help to bring the killer to justice – and offer a £20,000 reward for information to bring them to justice.

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, will be interviewed on BBC Crimewatch Live, which airs at 10am on BBC One.

He said: “Ten years on from this tragic case, Mrs Crown’s murderer has not been caught and we have not been able to get justice for her family.

“We continue to seek opportunities for new lines of enquiry and this TV appearance, and subsequent reward of up to £20,000, will give us another chance to re-appeal to the public and keep the case in people’s minds.

“We still believe the answer to solving this case lies within the local community. I am urging anyone who has information but not yet come forward, to do the right thing and get in touch – someone out there knows what happened to Mrs Crown.”Annabelle Goodenough, Crimestoppers’ South East Regional Manager, said: “This is a truly awful, shocking and sad case. Our thoughts are very much with Una’s family and friends, who remain desperate for answers and justice.

“We believe there are people who know what happened or have suspicions. Our charity, which is independent of the police, exists to help make all communities safer by giving people a way to speak up about crime, completely anonymously. You can talk to Crimestoppers with no comeback. This means we never ask for, or store, any of your personal details.

“If you know something, even if you think it’s insignificant, your information could make a positive difference and you could be eligible for a reward. Please call our UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

“We cannot trace your call or track your IP address and we never ask for or record any personal information. No one will ever know you contacted us.”

The £20,000 reward can only be claimed by those who provide information to Crimestoppers directly on 0800 555 111 or via their online form which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.