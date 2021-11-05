New Cambridgeshire detectives - including former lifeguard, ecologist and supermarket worker - join force at passing out parade

The 13 women and five men will now have a short period on patrol before being posted to crime investigation departments across the county.

They have left jobs as varied as lifeguard, supermarket assistant and consultant ecologist to pursue a policing career and they were all presented to Chief Constable Nick Dean at force HQ today.

The new programme streamlines the route to becoming a detective constable and the recruits are the first to graduate following the inaugural recruitment window in autumn last year.

They have been through the normal police officer training process, however, at the end of the two-year programme they become fully qualified detectives.

They will be trained in law and procedure and learn how to conduct initial investigations, before progressing to becoming investigators of serious and complex crime.

They are supported throughout by experienced police officers and detective tutors.

Welcoming the new recruits, Mr Dean said: “Our role is to build trust and confidence within our communities and work alongside them in maintaining public peace and preventing and detecting crime.

“Of course, our role has become much wider than ‘just reducing crime’ but whatever we do we must respect the ‘office’ of constable and the powers bestowed upon us. Whatever our rank or position – it matters not and nor should it.

“Our ultimate success of course is that a crime never happens. You must go and demonstrate professional curiosity – seek out when something just doesn’t appear quite right. My expectation is that you will do just that and importantly members of the public will expect you to do that. You can no longer walk on by – your job is to investigate and, where appropriate, act.”

The force is currently recruiting for police officers through its Degree Holder Entry Programme (DHEP) and Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA).

The DHEP allows the conversion of a degree into a graduate diploma in Professional Policing Practice, while the PCDA involves studying for a fully-funded degree apprenticeship.

To find out more and apply, visit the force website https://www.cambs.police.uk/apply/Jobs/Police-officer/new-routes-into-policing

1. Police passing out parade The new detectives have joined the force after leaving a range of different jobs Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

