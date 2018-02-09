New appeal after attack victim took taxi to Peterborough

Have your say

Police have made a new appeal for witnesses after a violent assault in Spalding where the 'bloodied victim' took a taxi to Peterborough.

Lincolnshire police have made a second appeal for help following the attack last month.

During the early hours of Tuesday 16 January, a man reported that he received injuries to his face and suffered heavy bleeding, after reportedly suffering serious injuries caused by multiple people.

The victim then took a taxi from Spalding to Peterborough.

We are appealing to any taxi drivers who remember taking a man with facial injuries, to Peterborough, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

If anyone remembers seeing a man with facial injuries, or any relevant incidents in Spalding town centre overnight between Monday 15 and Tuesday 16, please ring Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting number 18000024345.