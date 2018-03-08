NAMED & SHAMED: Peterborough City centre litterers and cyclists handed big fines at court

More than a dozen residents caught cycling in Bridge Street and littering in Peterborough city centre have been handed fines at court.

Holly Biswas, of Medeswell, Omar Camara, of Percival Street, Paul Clark, of Milestone Road, Bourne, Justin Clements, of Golding Road, Cambridge, William Colhoun, of Acer Road, Leah Follis, Ellingdon, Jamsin Gargham, of Lutton Grove, John Pentney, of Mantle Road, Leicester, Sasha Smirnov of Eastfield Road and Christopher Wells of Norburn were all fined £220 with £155 costs and a £30 victim surcharge for littering in Peterborough city centre.

They were due to appear in Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday) but were convicted in their absence.

Dmitruts Ransevg, of Field Walk, Anthoney Kelly of Goffsmill, Dianna Popa of Crawthorne Road and Alex Holeman of Tyesdale were given the same penalty for cycling on Bridge Street. They also failed to appear at court.

David Jenkins, of Star Mews, appeared at court and pleaded guilty to littering.

He was fined £40 with a £30 victim surcharge.