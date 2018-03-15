Mystery person leaves note and gift on police car windscreen as thank you to Cambridgeshire Police and "all that you do"

A generous, anonymous member of the public has made a "random act of kindness" by leaving a note and gift on a police car windscreen.

PCSOs Zoe Baxter and James Woore returned to their vehicle in Huntingdon on Monday, March 12, to this treat from a member of the public.

The note and biscuits left on the police car

The note simply said: "Thank you for all that you do."

PCSO Baxter said "We appreciate this random act of kindness. It is lovely to see such support from the public for the local police."

It follows a case that made national headlines last month when A woman who left an abusive note on an ambulance windscreen, demanding that it be moved, was fined £120 after she pleaded guilty to a public order offence.

Kirsty Sharman, 26, placed a note on the ambulance saying: “If this van is for anyone but Number 14 then you have no right to be parked here. “I couldn’t give a s*** if the whole street collasped (sic). Now move your van from outside my house.”

Appearing in court in Staffordshire, Sharman accepted writing the note, which was left as paramedics responded to a 999 call from a next-door neighbour.

Prosecutor Liz Ryder told magistrates that the neighbour’s wife was “experiencing breathing difficulties” at the time.

Sharman then went into the street and abused a male paramedic, telling him: “Move your f***ing van.”

