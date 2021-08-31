People were jailed for a range of offences in August

Murderers, rapists, drug dealers and thieves - the faces of 14 criminals jailed in and around Peterborough in August

From murderers to theives, a number of crooks and criminals were locked up over the past month after being caught committing crimes in Peterborough and the surrounding area.

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 5:02 am

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed such serious offences that Cambridgeshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Criminals jailed in August

Andre Day, (24) of no fixed abode was jailed for 15 months after he admitted six counts of breaching a Sexual harm prevention order

2. Criminals jailed in August

Colin Kebbell, 61, of Sheepwalk, Peterborough, was jailed for three and a half years after being found guilty of rape

3. Criminals jailed in August

Daniel Blades (33), of Meadenvale in Parnwell, admitted two charges of burglary, and was found guilty of criminal damage to a police vehicle and dangerous driving. He was jailed for four years

4. Criminals jailed in August

Guiseppe Depaulo (34) Fundrey Road, Wisbech, was charged with 14 offences including failing to provide a specimen for analysis, three counts of theft from a motor vehicle, four counts of making off without payment, theft, attempted theft, two counts of criminal damage, common assault and possession of class A drugs. He admitted the offences and was jailed for two years

