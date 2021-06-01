Murderer hid weapon and mobile phone in jail cell

Natneal Tesfay, 28, was in his cell at HMP Whitemoor, March, when staff conducted a search on 10 June last year.

During the search, Tesfay admitted to having something he shouldn’t and staff discovered two pieces of wood with razorblades embedded.

Tesfay claimed he used it for shaving but inmates are provided with electric razors and blades are banned.

HMP Whitemoor

Two days later, officers in another part of the prison noticed a suspicious package on the windowsill of one of the cells. They informed staff working on the wing who went to investigate. The cell belonged to Tesfay and inside they discovered a mobile phone.

Tesfay, of HMP Whitemoor, March, pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon and possession of a prohibited article and was sentenced to 18 months in prison to run concurrent with his existing sentence at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (28 May).

Detective Constable Shelly Reeve, who investigated, said: “Tesfay blatantly had items he shouldn’t have, one of which could have been very dangerous.