Murderer has jail sentence extended after breaking officer's jaw at Cambridgeshire's HMP Whitemoor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A convicted murderer has had four years added to his sentence for breaking a prison officer’s jaw.

Charlie White, 25, has been described as ‘cowardly’ after he attacked the prison officer from behind at HMP Whitemoor, near March, on 23 September 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

White, who was jailed for a minimum of 16 years for murdering a homeless man, threw a barrage of punches at the man that knocked him to the floor. As the victim attempted to get up White tried to knee him in the face.

Charlie White

Both men then fell to the floor, where White proceeded to wrap his arms around the victim’s neck, causing him to struggle to breathe. Other officers arrived at the scene and it took several of them to loosen his grip around the victim’s throat.

The man was taken to hospital where he underwent surgery to have plates inserted into a broken jaw. He also sustained nerve damage as well as fractures to his cheek bone and eye socket.

The attack followed an incident on 7 June 2022 where the victim had conducted a routine search of White’s cell with a colleague. During the search they found and confiscated an improvised weapon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White denied assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent but admitted unauthorised possession of an offensive weapon in prison.

Yesterday (27 March) at Peterborough Crown Court he was found guilty of the assault charge and had his existing sentence increased.

DC Emma Purser, who investigated, said: “This was a cowardly unprovoked attack on someone who was just trying to do their job.

“The ferocity of the attack has left the victim with ongoing nerve damage and numbness. Fortunately, the other prison officers were quickly on scene and prevented him from suffering further injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Prison officers do an incredibly difficult job under what can be very challenging circumstances. They deserve to do this without being attacked.”