Murder investigation launched in Ramsey after death of man

Police believe what happened to be an isolated incident as extra patrols take place in the area to reassure residents

By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:45 BST

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Ramsey.

Emergency services were called to reports of concern for a man, who is aged in his 50s, at a property in Oswald Close at 3.41pm yesterday (2 May).

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said that a short while later the man was confirmed to have died.

Police said that a post mortem examination is expected to take place later this week, and the cause of death has not yet been revealed by officers.

The man’s name has also not been revealed by police at this stage of the investigation.

Detective Inspector Lee Martin, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit who is investigating the incident, said extra patrols would be taking place today to reassure residents living in the area.

He said: “We are following several leads and carrying out enquiries to find those responsible.

“I would like to appeal to anyone with information to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency.

“I understand this is likely to be concerning to local residents but we do believe it to be an isolated incident. There will be extra patrols in the area today should anyone wish to speak to an officer.”

Anyone with information should report online (www.cambs.police.uk/report) or call 101 quoting Operation Dalmation. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.