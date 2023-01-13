News you can trust since 1948
Mound of tyres dumped in Whittlesey beauty spot

Fenland District Council is appealing to find who is responsible.

By Ben Jones
1 hour ago - 1 min read

An appeal has been launched after a mound of tyres were dumped at Long Drove in Whittlesey.

Many of the tyres appear to have been cut from wheel rims and were left dumped along a pathway alongside the River Nene.

Fenland District Council has attempted to trace the culprit(s) but was unable to find any evidence.

The tyres were dumped alongside the River Nene in Whittlesey.
Therefore, an appeal has been launched.

The council tweeted: “Sadly someone dumped these tyres in Long Drove, Whittlesey, on Sunday evening, Jan 8. Unfortunately, no evidence was found.

“Do you have any information? Please help by reporting to [email protected]

“All info will be treated in strictest confidence.”