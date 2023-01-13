Mound of tyres dumped in Whittlesey beauty spot
Fenland District Council is appealing to find who is responsible.
An appeal has been launched after a mound of tyres were dumped at Long Drove in Whittlesey.
Many of the tyres appear to have been cut from wheel rims and were left dumped along a pathway alongside the River Nene.
Fenland District Council has attempted to trace the culprit(s) but was unable to find any evidence.
Therefore, an appeal has been launched.
The council tweeted: “Sadly someone dumped these tyres in Long Drove, Whittlesey, on Sunday evening, Jan 8. Unfortunately, no evidence was found.
“Do you have any information? Please help by reporting to [email protected]
“All info will be treated in strictest confidence.”